BENCHS reduces adoption fees ahead of stay-at-home order

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is lowering its adoption fees in an effort to clear the shelter of adoptable animals before it’s forced to close to the public this weekend.
Animal shelters are considered an essential service, so the shelter will continue to operate with the help of their staff. But the building will not be open to volunteers. The organization is hoping to get forever homes for as many of its pets as possible, offering $40 off dog adoption fees and $20 off cat adoption fees right now. Those interested are asked to make an appointment before coming to the shelter.
To make an appointment, or to search through the pets available for adoption, visit https://www.benchs.org/
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.