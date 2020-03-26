Construction to begin on Hwy. 14 between Owatonna & Dodge Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If your travels take you east of Owatonna on Highway 14, MN Dot wants you to know construction will soon get underway.
Drivers will encounter detours beginning April 8 as construction work begins to expand Hwy 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna.
The project will expand 12.5 miles of Hwy 14 from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester.
Construction on the nearly $108 million project is scheduled to be completed by 2022 with traffic on the new Hwy 14 route expected in 2021.
