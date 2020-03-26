Fareway to give hourly employees bonuses, paid-time off for efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

BOONE, Iowa (KEYC) — Fareway Stores, Inc. announced Wednesday that it plans to provide cash bonuses and additional paid time-off for its hourly employees who have been working during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Fareway Family Frontline Plan, as it is called, will provide hourly employees under the age of 18 a one-time cash bonus, while part-time hourly employees 18 and over will receive an additional 20 hours of paid time-off.
Full-time hourly employees will receive an additional 40 hours of paid time-off.
Assistant managers and warehouse foremen will each receive an additional 47 hours of paid time-off.
“Our Fareway Family on the frontline have worked tirelessly to serve our customers during these last several weeks,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Our part-time and full-time store employees, office support, warehouse personnel, and transportation department have risen to the challenge. Whether it’s additional cash in their pocket, or paid time-off to be with family or friends, we want to reward these hourly employees for their hard work and willingness to fulfill the new expectations of our customers now and into the future.”
The additional paid leave can be used for time-off, or, if the employee chooses, as a cash payment.
Fareway’s corporate office says that it will pay out the bonuses to qualifying hourly employees on April 3.
