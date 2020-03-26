Getting creative with the kids during quarantine

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Keeping the kids busy at home right now isn’t always an easy task, especially when parents are working from home themselves.
Jessica Blais, the owner of Mankato Moms Blog and a mother of two, wants parents to know they shouldn’t feel pressured to be the perfect homeschool teacher. Parents should instead work to find fun activities you can do together, that still offer a learning experience.
“There are some links like Highlights Kids, PBS Kids, MN Ag in the classroom is a great website, specifically in our part of the country, and there’s a lot of children’s book authors who are doing read-a-longs on their social media, Mo Willems, he’s a favorite author in our house, he’s doing a doodle every day on FAcebook so It’s cool to see how people are being creative with ways to connect,” says Blais.
Blais also recommends those kids that have a birthday coming up, to host a virtual birthday party with friends and family through a video chat app, Zoom.
To learn more visit https://mankato.citymomsblog.com/
