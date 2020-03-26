Is it safe to receive health care in person? How do you overcome negative feelings in result of shelter in place?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz’s shelter in place order has sparked growing concerns over receiving health care and maintaining your own mental health during these unprecedented times.
Open Door Health Center has implemented three levels on screening to mitigate risk of infection.
First, is a phone conversation to determine one’s needs and current health. Based on those answers either an onsite visit is set-up, or telehealth is offered for medical, psychiatry, and therapy appointments.
Next, if a patient is scheduled to meet on site, the clinic, a nurse, or your provider will check-in 24-hours prior to ensure you haven’t developed potentially contagious symptoms.
And upon arrival, a triage at the front door will check your temperature and ask about any symptoms before allowing you into the clinic.
In addition, overcoming feelings of anxiety and loneliness as you shelter in place is a prevalent concern.
“Fear, unpredictability, and lack of control are what contribute to stress. So, there’s lots of questions, there’s lots of fear around what does the pandemic mean for me, for my family, for my community. We don’t have answers to all of that, unpredictability is certainly present," Ann Thompson MS, LMFT, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Open Door Health Center said.
Thompson recommends, controlling what you can by maintaining the routine you are accustomed to, while approaching things with creativity.
Also, utilizing your bodies built in anti-depressants by exercise, absorbing vitamin D, and a healthy diet to reduce anxiety and depression.
And, know that your feelings are validated. Stress and anxiety are normal during these times whether it be financial stress, health-related stress, education-related stress and beyond.
To access the guidance of Open Door Health Center, call 507-388-2120.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.