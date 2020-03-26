Mayo Clinic Health System turns Eastridge campus into respiratory clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System transforms its Eastridge campus in Mankato in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Beginning Monday, the building will have a dedicated respiratory and non-respiratory clinic model. The change went into effect earlier this week at the Fairmont and New Prague hospitals. The clinic will be focused on caring for patients with respiratory symptoms. Patients do have to call ahead and make an appointment. Walk-ins for non-COVID-19 issues will only be seen in Urgent Care.
