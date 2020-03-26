Minnehaha’s Jalen Suggs named Minnesota AP Player of Year

(AP) — Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year for high school boys basketball.
The 6-foot-5 senior guard helped lead the Redhawks to a 22-3 record and the top ranking in Class 3A, before the season was canceled because of the spreading coronavirus.
Suggs will play in college at Gonzaga.
He averaged 23.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game in his final prep season. Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis compiled a 149-30 record since Suggs joined the program in seventh grade. The Redhawks were Class 2A champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
