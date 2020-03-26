Minnesota considering different options for voting in 2020 election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With coronavirus concerns circulating, many are already wondering how Minnesotans will be able to vote in the 2020 elections.
Secretary of State Steve Simon says elections will go on in Minnesota, but how you vote might be a little different. Simon says there are many options on the table, but it will ultimately depend on what the world looks like closer to election day.
“One option for us in Minnesota is an all-mail balloting system where there are no typical polling places, but every registered voter in the state would automatically get a ballot mailed to them and they can fill it out and send it in. A number of states in America already have this system even before this pandemic so I’m looking to them and their leaders right now to figure out what components of that system we might import and bring to Minnesota,” says Simon.
A second option involves expanded absentee voting. In that scenario, Minnesotans would be encouraged to vote absentee under our current system. That plan would also ultimately reduce the number of polling places and move them out of vulnerable areas, such as senior care facilities.
