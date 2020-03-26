Minnesota reports second death from COVID-19; total cases rise to 346

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota reports its second death from the COVID-19 outbreak. Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state have also now surpassed 300, sitting at 346.
That’s up 59 cases than what was reported by state health officials Wednesday. Details on the second person who died have not been released. We do know 41 people have required hospitalization, with 31 still in the hospital today. So far, nearly 13 thousand tests for COVID-19 have been completed, coming from the Minnesota Department of Health’s public health lab and external laboratories across Minnesota.
Gov. Tim Walz has ordered Minnesota residents to stay at home for two weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s “stay at home” order begins at midnight Friday. He says the restrictions are critical to buying time to build up the state’s capacity to handle a flood of infections.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.