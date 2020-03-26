New Ulm Police participate in statewide virtual ride-along

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting at 6:00 p.m. Thursday night, 15 law enforcement agencies from around the state will join in a virtual ride-along.
You can follow along on the ride by going on Twitter and following the hashtag: #MNcopsVRA. Officers say the virtual ride-along gives insight into what law enforcement officers do on a daily basis.
“It helps bridge community relations, helps show what we actually do and gives them an idea of the job. So far anyone considering a career in law enforcement can see what we do on a daily basis,” says Eric Gramentz, New Ulm Police.
While the virtual ride-along is 24 hours, the agencies participate at different times. New Ulm Police will take part Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
