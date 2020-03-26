2 Pins Bakery offers stay at home cookie decorating kit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you're looking for something fun for the kids to do indoors while also supporting your local businesses, cookie decorating might be the perfect recipe.
2 Pins Bakery offers a stay at home decorating kit with the option to customize shapes. The kit costs $20 and comes with a dozen cookies, three icing options and sprinkles. You can order them by calling 507-469-4850, and same-day orders are possible. Owner Tony Friesen says the idea came to him after realizing his customers were looking for something for the kids to do at home.
“It’s allowing them to kind of put their creative juices in it. And, you know, every one of these kits that goes out, every single cookie is going to be decorated differently in the end,” says Friesen.
Friesen says it’s important to support local businesses whenever possible.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.