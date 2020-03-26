Real estate industry considered essential; realtors take precautions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Under the stay at home order, a number of additional businesses will have to close. One of the industries deemed essential is the real estate industry, but that doesn’t exactly mean it’s business as usual.
Many realtors have already taken precautions, doing things like virtual tours, and avoiding person to person contact as much as possible through virtual meetings and electronic paperwork. Now, they’ll be beefing up their defenses even more.
“With the lockdown period coming up we’re still going to do the virtual tours, e-paperwork for sure, closings, we had one yesterday where it’s only one person at a time, definitely more than 6 feet apart and the room is getting sanitized after each closing,” says George Massad with True Real Estate: George Massad Team.
Massad does want to remind people that this is temporary and it’s not a time to panic. In fact, the real estate market has remained stable through the COVID-19 outbreak so far.
