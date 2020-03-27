Advocates work to protect the homeless from the coronavirus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Advocates for the homeless in Minnesota are taking steps to protect the vulnerable population from contracting the coronavirus.
However, they say it’s not easy given the busy shelters were people often sleep and eat in close proximity and shared restrooms.
Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless executive director Rhonda Otteson says many homeless have chronic health conditions, putting them at “grave risk” if they contract COVID-19.
In Mankato, the Connections Ministry has moved its guests to local hotels.
