Clarkson’s Elizabeth Giguere wins Kazmaier Award
March 27, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Clarkson junior forward Elizabeth Giguere has been selected as the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner.

It’s presented annually to the most outstanding player in women’s college hockey.

The native of Quebec City was the NCAA Division I leader with 37 goals this season, which was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Golden Knights finished 25-6-6 and reached the NCAA Tournament. They were scheduled to face No. 2 seed Wisconsin in a quarterfinal on March 14, before all winter sports were canceled.

Northeastern sophomore Alina Mueller and Wisconsin senior forward Abby Roque were the other finalists.

