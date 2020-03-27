Clarkson’s Elizabeth Giguere wins Kazmaier Award

FILE - In this March 18, 2018, file photo, Clarkson's Elizabeth Giguere (7) holds up the trophy after they defeated Colgate 2-1 in overtime in the NCAA college women's hockey Frozen Four championship game in Minneapolis. The junior forward has been selected as the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner, announced Friday, March 27, 2020. It's presented annually to the most outstanding player in women's college hockey. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File) (Source: Stacy Bengs)