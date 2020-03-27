Community Response Fund announce first round of emergency grants

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Community Response Fund announces its first round of emergency grants.
The fund was created last week to help organizations through the COVID-19 outbreak.
This round of grants totals more than $27,000 divided up between 6 different organizations: Beyond Brink for temporary emergency housing, Connections Ministry for the Connections Shelter, Feeding Our Communities Partners for youth hunger relief, and the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center and Maple River Loaves and Fishes Food Shelf, both for food services.
The Community Response Fund plans to continue to grant funds on a rolling basis.
