COVID-19 Quarantine: A look at stress coping strategies to keep a healthy mindset

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In a study done during the 2003 SARS outbreak, about 30% of those quarantined showed signs of PTSD or symptoms of depression.
Now as people across the world self isolate amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic Licensed Psychologist Dr. Hardesty stresses the importance of keeping a healthy and positive mindset.
“We should focus on what we can control. I know that was an intervention that I even implemented on myself. I drew little circles of what I could control and what I could not. Remind yourself of times you’ve gotten through difficult situations or events and what did I use...what were some of those resources?"said Hardesty.
“I would be really thoughtful of what you are paying attention to and that would have to do with social media or with people,” she continued.
“Make sure that, 85 to 90 percent of time, that much of your day is spent on either positive or even neutral interactions, so whether that’s listening to things that bring you up or doing things that engage you with others. If there’s people in your home, put those phones down and look eyeball to eyeball," Hardesty said.
In addition suggestions include to get enough sleep, exercise, eat healthy, meditate, spend time in nature and reassure yourself and others that this is temporary.
