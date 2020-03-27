Data Analytics Competition moved online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Midwest Undergraduate Data Analytics Competition attracts hundreds of students from around the Midwest to compete while refining data science skills.
The ninth year of this meeting will be a little different than the previous eight years, as the competition has been moved online due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Throughout the two-day challenge, teams of students work on real-world data analytic problems pertaining to the judicial system.
Working with the students will be more than 30 faculty advisers and 75 industry professionals eager to see the talent coming through the pike.
“The competition has grown significantly in the last few years because there is a strong demand for professionals who know data analytics skills,” explained Dr. Rajeev Bukralia, a Minnesota State University, Mankato professor and competition chair. “The companies in Minnesota are looking to hire, so we are seeing an increased interest among students to learn data analytics and data sciences skills.”
"It is a great learning opportunity for students to polish their data analytic skills," added Management Information Systems Student Nusrat Chaity. "It is allowing participants like me to showcase their analytic talent or promote their professional development."
The competition will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and run until 5 p.m. Sunday.
