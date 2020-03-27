Get Mankato PPE recruiting volunteers to create masks for clinics and hospitals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its times like these, our community rallies and works together to find solutions.
One local effort, known as Get Mankato PPE, hopes to build an army of volunteers to work together to prevent a shortage of personal protective equipment in our region.
Their immediate goal is to produce 1,000 mask covers, which should buy some time for PPE manufacturers to catch up to demand. The key component of this local effort is to make sure the homemade products can be useful in a medical setting
“The founder created this is because there are a lot of units being produced that are not CDC compliant so people are spending all this time and sadly clinics and hospitals can’t use them. So that is really what is at the heart of this whole mission is to make sure we can mobilize and utilize the CDC compliant product,” says Rebecca Thate from Get Mankato PPE.
Get Mankato PPE has the CDC compliant materials, now all they need are volunteers. They are looking for anyone willing to cut material or sew the mask covers. They also need help in promoting these efforts.
If you want to get involved or find more information, visit their Facebook page.
