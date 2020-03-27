Gov. Tim Walz authorizes disaster aid for Renville County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that he authorized the state disaster assistance for Renville County for damage sustained from a severe winter storm between December 28, 2019, and December 30, 2019.
“Our local governments are important partners in everything we do, and it’s our duty to help our neighbors out when the unexpected happens,” said Walz. “That’s why we’re authorizing state disaster assistance in Renville County to aid in their recovery.”
A state and county preliminary damage assessment identified $90,200 in eligible damages, meeting the state disaster assistance threshold.
The Renville County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency shortly after the storm and later submitted a request for state disaster assistance to aid in the recovery.
The authorization that Walz signed on Friday allows the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account to cover 75% of eligible costs, or $67,650.
Walz signed a funding bill into law on March 17 that provided the state Disaster Assistance Contingency Account an additional $30 million to help communities across Minnesota recover from local disasters.
