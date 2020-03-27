House of Representatives passes COVID-19 Stimulus Package

(KEYC) — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $2 trillion stimulus package Friday with hopes it will soften the blow on the economy caused by COVID-19.
The legislation will send billions to businesses around the nation while sending at least $1,200 checks to many Americans.
In a bipartisan effort, the package was able to make it through The House quite swiftly.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) previews what must be done going forward.
“How do we unravel this as quickly as possible and as safely as possible? The president talks about, you know whether it’s Easter or somewhere thereabouts, looking at this county-by-county or wide spots of US population where they don’t have significant issues. Maybe we can get people going back to work and rejoining society little by little,” Hagedorn commented.
President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law at approximately 4 p.m. CDT Friday.
