Maple Syrup industry benefits from spring weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those in the maple syrup industry, the weather has been mostly on their side.
The crew at Hering’s Maple Syrup out of Waterville says it’s been a successful season so far. They set up about 25 thousand taps, with the season typically ramping up in the first week of March and ending mid-April.
“I would have to say our season is pretty well, I think we’ll have 100% of it by the time we’re done here but as long as it doesn’t get too warm, it looks like in the forecast we’re fine, but I would say we’ll get 100% of the crop this year,” says Tyler Hering.
When all is said and done, Hering expects to have about 15 to 20 thousand gallons of maple syrup ready to bottle. To learn more visit www.heringsmaplesyrup.com or call 507-362-4110.
