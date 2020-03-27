Minnesota Farmers Union provides resource to link consumers to Minnesota farmers, CSA farms

Through their Minnesota Cooks Program, the Farmers Union is compiling a list of farmers and producers from across the state. (Source: Alison Durheim)
By Alison Durheim | March 26, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 9:19 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Farmers Union launched a resource to link consumers to Minnesota farmers in order to support local businesses while minding social distancing.

Through their Minnesota Cooks Program, the Minnesota Farmers Union is compiling a list of farmers and producers from across the state.

The list includes farms providing everything from beef to lettuce and contains their contact information and farm name and is a way to buy local while social distancing.

The list will continuously be updated as more farmers are added.

If you wish to view the list or be added to it, a direct link to the list can be found here.

