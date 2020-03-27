Monroe Elementary hands out supplies and assignments, MAPS gears-up for distance learning

Teachers at Monroe Elementary hand out supplies and assignments as Mankato Area Public Schools begins to implement its distance learning program, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Mankato, Minn. Before elementary students receive smart devices for online learning, grades K-5 will be working from home with paper assignments for the next two weeks. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | March 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 8:09 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato Public Schools gear-up for distance learning, Monroe Elementary educators handed out school supplies and assignments Thursday.

Before schools move completely to online learning, grades kindergarten through fifth-grade are receiving on-paper assignments.

Elementary students will be completing the paper assignments for the next two weeks as the district works to provide smart devices to all grades.

“In this meantime, we’ve worked with the district to get access for all students to have devices at home and internet at home as well so we can move to that. So today is the day that we pass out those paper, pencil materials and have a chance to connect with kids and families and see them again. It’s been a while since we’ve seen them,” said principal Steve Johanson.

The shift to online learning for elementary students begins next month in April.

