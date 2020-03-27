New Ulm business switches production to make medical supplies

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - UCU Inc. in New Ulm has halted most of its production of marine furniture to instead manufacture isolation gowns and face-shields for medical workers.
After developing a prototype over the weekend, UCU began production Thursday using their inventory of polyester fabric and vinyl sheeting.
They’ve put out a call over social media to notify businesses and supply chains that they’re ready to provide these medical supplies as the need rises across the country.
“Check your inventories. If you’re a business and you have that kind of stuff, and you’re not set up to produce these things, get ahold of us if it’s a material we can use. We’re going to go as long as we can get inventory, as long as we can get materials to go on this and as long as there’s a need,” said UCU Inc. president Phil Vorwerk.
After putting information out on Twitter last Friday, they’ve already received responses from organizations in the New York City area.
