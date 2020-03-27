North Mankato’s Commerce Drive remodeling project features electric vehicle charging stations

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato’s Commerce Drive has seen many upgrades in result of the Commerce Drive Area development project.
One feature is seen as the wave of the future: electric vehicle charging stations.
The electric vehicle charging stations are strategically located in a spot where you can take a break and charge up.
There are two chargers, a level 2 and level 3 at the corner of Commerce Drive and Roe Crest Drive.
The electric vehicle chargers help with the statewide push for more renewable energy and less protonium.
According to North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen, data shows an increase in electric vehicle usage in the state.
”Right now I think there is like 6-thousand in the state of Minnesota, but they anticipate that doubling within a year and just continuing to exponentially grow as there are more charging stations. So, as we look to how to be more mindful of our climate warming and those things, this is part of that effort,” Mayor of North Mankato Mark Dehen said.
In the future, the city plans to add chargers on Belgrade Avenue when it sees remodeling as well as Caswell Park.
A guide to all electronic stations near you can be found at https://www.plugshare.com.
