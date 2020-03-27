Southern Minnesota farmers and ranchers celebrate National Ag Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Though National Ag Day was celebrated on Tuesday, it’s still National Ag Week and folks across southern Minnesota are celebrating the best way they know how, by continuing to work to feed families across the globe.
When southern Minnesota’s farmers and ranchers were asked how they were celebrating National Ag Day and National Ag Week, the common answer was celebrating the only way they know how, by continuing to feed the country and the world.
One Southern Minnesota viewer, Laura Eischen responded saying she celebrated National Ag Day by doing what ranchers do every single day: choring livestock.
Eischen also said that caring for animals is a 24/7 commitment and though there are no days off, the lifestyle has blessed her with many opportunities.
Dean Karau, another Southern Minnesota viewer shared what he was doing for Ag Day, which was hitting the road and trucking to Hutchinson, Kansas for a load of salt.
Another viewer, Bryce Krohn, shared his day in and out of the field on Ag Day feeding pigs and hauling corn saying he’s just doing his job during this crazy time. Krohn also said he uses his work as an opportunity to teach younger generations.
And last but not least, GreenSeam director, Sam Ziegler, and his family also stayed busy feeding the world on Ag Day saying quote, “Hanging out with my new coworkers which just arrived today, and my son, thanks to the truckers still on the road.”
National Ag Week festivities continue until this Saturday
