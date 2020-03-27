Teachers from Monroe Elementary hold a parade for students

Students line up to watch a parade of teachers from Monroe Elementary, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in North Mankato, Minn. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | March 26, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 8:12 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Teachers at Monroe Elementary continued to show their support for students with a parade Thursday.

Their students lined the streets as the teachers visited neighborhoods in lower and upper North Mankato with a long convoy of vehicles.

The goal was to convey how much they miss students and to wish them well as the district begins its distance learning plan.

Many other teachers across the district held parades of their own before schools are planned to open again on May 4.

