Teachers from Monroe Elementary hold a parade for students

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Teachers at Monroe Elementary continued to show their support for students with a parade Thursday.
Their students lined the streets as the teachers visited neighborhoods in lower and upper North Mankato with a long convoy of vehicles.
The goal was to convey how much they miss students and to wish them well as the district begins its distance learning plan.
Many other teachers across the district held parades of their own before schools are planned to open again on May 4.
