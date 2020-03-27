MDH: 4 total deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota; total cases at 398

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting two more deaths from COVID-19. There are now 398 cases of coronavirus in Minnesota, with four deaths.
The first death in Minnesota occurred March 19; a Ramsey County resident in their 80s who tested positive for COVID-19 and was the contact of an earlier confirmed case. Details have not been released on the three additional deaths.
A total of 51 people have required hospitalization. Minnesota has conducted 14,003 coronavirus tests.
In southern Minnesota, Martin County has 18 confirmed cases, Le Sueur County now reporting 10 and Blue Earth County reporting seven cases. Faribault County is reporting its first case, a person in their teens who is recovering at home.
The state of Iowa is reporting 179 cases of COVID-19 with one death.
