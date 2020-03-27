United Hospital District establishes COVID-19 Hotline

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - With Faribault County's first case of COVID-19, officials at United Hospital District are urging residents to call ahead if they suspect they have symptoms.
UHD’s medical director Dr. Bob Karp says most patients with Coronavirus or suspected Coronavirus are able to recover and manage their symptoms at home. Those symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
If symptoms continue or worsen after 7-days, patients are urged to call UHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 507-526-2373 to review your symptoms with a triage nurse, who will determine the next steps.
UHD clinics in Fairmont, Winnebago and Wells are temporarily closed, but the Blue Earth location remains open.
