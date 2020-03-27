Walz, Flanagan announce Minnesota Racing Commission’s new executive director

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of Steve May as the new executive director of the Minnesota Racing Commission Friday.
May will replace Executive Director Thomas DiPasquale, who retired earlier this year.
“I’m grateful for Tom DiPasquale’s years of service to our state and look forward to having Steve May join our team,” Walz said. “His integrity and range of experience will make him an outstanding leader of the Racing Commission.”
Most recently, May served as the director of Pari-Mutuel Wagering and Compliance with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
Prior to that, May’s experiences include working as the vice president and business manager of the Association of Racing Commissioners International and serving as the assistant racing secretary with Tioga Downs Racetrack and Casino.
“I have always had a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for the horse racing industry and regulatory efforts in Minnesota,” May commented. “It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to work with Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan, Chairman [Jim] Lane, his fellow commissioners and the team at the Minnesota Racing Commission, and all of the participants that comprise the racing industry in Minnesota.”
The Minnesota Racing Commission is responsible for ensuring the integrity of horse racing and card playing, as well as overseeing the proper distribution of funds back into the industry and providing for the safety and welfare of the human and equine participants.
Additional information about the Minnesota Racing Commission is available on its website.
