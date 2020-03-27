Waseca Public Schools selects new superintendent

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the field narrowed to three finalists on March 19, the Waseca Public Schools board unanimously selected Eric Hudspith as the district’s next leader in a 7-0 vote at a meeting Thursday night.
Hudspith currently serves as human resources and organizational development director with Mankato Area Public Schools.
He verbally accepted the offer via telephone at Thursday night’s meeting, saying he is “excited and honored to be selected.”
