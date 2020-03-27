Waseca sets up phone assist line to help deliver essentials

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waseca has established a phone line, to assist in delivering essentials to those in need.
The initiative aims to help those in quarantine or self isolation due to illness, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“If you haven’t been able to addresses any of your needs with your current social network of family and friends we ask those people to call our line and we would walk them through any other resources in the community to meet those needs, if there aren’t any then Waseca County would respond," said Waseca Public Health Director, Sarah Berry.
Residents an call 507-835-0690 between 10 and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to place requests.
