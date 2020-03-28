The benefits of garden and lawn care, more than just getting some fresh air

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drummers Garden Center and Floral is shutting the retail side down Friday, March 27 until April 10, but they will continue production in the back greenhouses and will start doing no-contact deliveries on Saturday, March 28 to keep up before the busy garden season.
Experts say now is not the time to stop your annual garden routine.
It’s still early in the gardening game.
“It’s still March, so there are some things you can do in early April in the garde,n but right now I would urge people to get out and do some pruning, care for you fruit trees, go ahead and do some analysis of what’s coming up in your yard,” said landscape designer at Drummers Garden Center and Floral, Johanna George.
Experts say some yard work and a bit of fresh air benefit mental and physical health.
“Feeling sunlight on our skin, that can be a really helpful thing. We also know there’s physical benefits to doing that, especially for older adults, there is a lot to be said for putting our muscles to use,” said professor of Recreation, Parks and Leisure Services at Minnesota State Universiy, Mankato, Jonathan Hicks.
Social benefits of gardening, whether it's through a screen or face to face, are as important as ever.
“What I often liken it to is pet owners, and by that I mean is among pet owners, you identify kindred souls, the idea that you have a dog, I have a dog, there’s a common ground. I think the same exists in garden communities whether you’re a part of one right now or not, it’s a great time get involved,” said Hicks.
Focusing on the aspects of gardening that you can control with supplies that are available to you was also suggested.
“A tomato or a pepper really does not want to be out in the garden until mid to late May once things have warmed up, so we do have some time before we need to jump into the flower garden. the vegetable garden. and we have the entire season to do landscape plants, tree shrubs, perennials,” said George.
Inquiries on no-contact deliveries from Drummers Garden and Floral can be directed to their website or via a phone call. A direct link to their website can found here.
