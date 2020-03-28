Go Fund Me created for family that lost home in fire

Owatonna, Minn. (KEYC) - Joe and Shelly Knutson lost their home to a house fire that took place in the country between Waseca County and Owatonna sometime last night.
All five of the family’s members that were present escaped safely, however a dog’s life was lost.
The Owatonna Fire Department that responded to the incident have yet to respond with an official statement of details.
To assist the family with clothing and basic essentials there is a drop-off site located at Souba’s Greenhouse in Owatonna.
You can also help out through the family’s go fund me page me.
