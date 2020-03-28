Grant funding supports ending hunger, homelessness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Consolidated Communications’ Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation is awarding $141,000 in grants to 20 local non-profits, the company announced in a press release Friday.
Those non-profits include ECHO Food Shelf, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Feeding Our Community Partners and more.
The local broadband provider awards grants on an annual basis and supports local organizations aiming to prevent hunger and homelessness.
Some funds will also go toward education and learning opportunities.
