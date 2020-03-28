Hector man killed, girlfriend charged with 2nd-degree murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities report a woman has been charged following an incident early Thursday, March 26, that resulted in the death of a Hector, Minnesota, man.
Elizabeth Perry Lynch, 35, of Hector, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. She is currently in custody at the Renville County Jail.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased man as Anthony Tebben.
According to the criminal complaint, Lynch called Renville County law enforcement dispatch at around 1 a.m. Thursday and said that she shot her boyfriend Tony, who was later identified as the deceased man.
Hector Police Officer Doug Best was reportedly the first law enforcement agent on the scene. Shortly after arriving, the criminal complaint says that Lynch walked out of the residence with her right hand and wrist covered in blood. Lynch is reported to have acknowledged Best’s presence and said: “Hey Best, I shot him.”
Renville County Sheriff’s deputies then secured Lynch while Best entered the residence and located Tebben, who, at this point, was still alive, although his breathing was described as very labored, according to the complaint. Tebben was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he would die later in the day.
Lynch was transported to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office to give a voluntary statement. Authorities note in the criminal complaint that Lynch was not under arrest yet at this time.
The complaint adds that during the transport to the sheriff’s office and during the formal investigation conducted by Hector Police Chief Zachary Pierce and Renville County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jeff Nelson, Lynch had reportedly explained how she had purchased the semi-automatic handgun that was used in the shooting in Montevideo, Minnesota, on Wednesday, March 25.
Lynch allegedly proceeded to tell Pierce and Nelson that she had been working with the gun upon returning to the residence in Hector, the complaint states, and was unsure if she had properly loaded the magazine and if it had been ready to fire, as she also mentioned that she had never owned a gun before.
According to the complaint, Lynch described to Pierce and Nelson that she and Tebben had an argument and stated that Tebben had allegedly thrown a plate at her, causing the plate to break.
The criminal complaint continues by saying that at some point later, Tebben had allegedly come toward Lynch in an aggressive manner, causing Lynch to point the gun at Tebben. Lynch, as in the criminal complaint, claims that she had flinched after pointing the gun at Tebben, causing it to go off.
The criminal complaint states that Lynch did not claim that she shot Tebben intentionally. It also adds that Lynch had related that there had been domestic abuse incidents in the past.
She was formally placed under arrest later Thursday morning.
Regarding the provisional autopsy that was performed on the victim, the criminal complaint states that “one detail from the provisional report that would cast some doubt on the defendant’s story that she simply flinched was that there was a gun muzzle bum on the defendant’s [Lynch] head and that the bullet traveled downward, which would seem inconsistent with the defendant’s story that she must have fired as a result of flinching rather than an intentional act.”
Lynch will make her first court appearance on Monday morning.
