MDH: 5 total deaths now from COVID-19; 441 cases reported

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped to 441 in Minnesota Saturday as the state reported its 5th death due to the virus.
The Minnesota Department of Health says not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
MDH reports the first positive case in Sibley County. There are now 7 cases in Blue Earth County, 11 in LeSueur County and 19 in Martin County.
Minnesota reported two deaths Friday. One was a resident of Hennepin County while the other lived in Martin County. Both lived in senior living facilities.
- Total positive: 441
- Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 220
- Total approximate number of completed tests: 16,129
- Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,290
- Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 8,839
- Deaths: 5
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 57
- Hospitalized as of today: 30
The map below shows the county by county breakdown of cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The map is courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health.
A stay-at-at-home order took effect at midnight as Minnesota enters a new phase of trying to manage the COVID-19 crisis to try to prevent the pandemic from overloading the state’s health care system.
Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order calls on Minnesotans who work in nonessential jobs to stay home when possible for two weeks, though they may go out for essential needs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 KEYC & Associated Press. All rights reserved.