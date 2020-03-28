Waseca boy’s birthday canceled; community rallies to hold him a parade

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A four-year-old in Waseca had an extra special birthday party Friday when the community rallied together.
After his party was canceled in light of recent national events, his mother put a call out on social media to organize a parade for four-year-old Calvin Rosenthal.
She reached out to the local sheriff’s and fire departments who were happy to oblige and make the day special, and soon after, more people decided to join in as well.
“I thought that this would be a way to make him feel extra special since we couldn’t have a party for him. My hope is that we can do this for other kids in our community. We already have two other ones that are scheduled that are coming up,” says Calvin’s mother Lindsey.
The idea to organize the parade came to mind after she saw many area school districts hosting parades for students.
