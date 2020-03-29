Deadline to apply for REAL ID pushed back

MINNESOTA, (KEYC) - Travelers who may have procrastinated on obtaining a REAL ID now have extra time.
The new deadline is now Oct 1st 2021, a year later than the initial deadline.
The decision comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, to ensure social distancing,as many states have closed their motor vehicle licenses offices.
After the new deadline, your standard Minnesota drivers license will not be enough to fly within the United States.
You will need to have a REAL ID, a passport or active military ID to fly.
