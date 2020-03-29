Funeral homes advised to postpone services amid stay at home order

MINNESOTA. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Department of Health advises funeral homes to postpone arrangements for at least two weeks to comply with slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
This comes after Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order went into affect Friday night.
Although mortuary services including funeral homes, crematoriums and cemetery workers are considered essential workers, the order stipulates from people gathering for these services.
“We are as community ordered to stay at home.... To allow for the change to come back we may do certain things right now and be able to work with those families in the future,” said Mankato Mortuary Licensed Funeral Director, Gayla Satre.
Funeral homes can meet with families for final disposition arrangements ,but should do so by telephone or remotely if possible.
If funeral homes must meet with families in person, they must practice social distancing consistent with MDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Private viewing for identification is allowed by the legal next of kin and gravesite services could be held without attendance.
In addition families are encouraged to contact funeral homes for further guidance.
