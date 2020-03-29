MDH: 9 COVID-19 related deaths in MN; more than 500 cases

(KEYC) - The number of deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak in Minnesota rose 4 more since Saturday to a total of 9 as the number of positive tests surpassed 500.
The Minnesota Department of Health says 503 people have tested positive for the virus, but the actual number of cases is likely higher because not everyone who has the virus is tested. Between the state lab and private entities, more than 17,600 people have been tested.
MDH says the total number of cases that have needed hospitalization in the state is 75 with 39 of those remaining in the hospital. 252 of the 503 positive cases are no longer isolated.
On Sunday, Cottonwood County reported its first case of the virus while the total in Martin County surpassed 20. Outside of Olmsted County, Martin County has the highest number of cases in Southern Minnesota.
The map below shows a county-by-county breakdown of cases. This map is courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is under a 14-day quarantine and is working from the official Governor’s Residence in St. Paul, signed a bill Saturday to provide $330 million in assistance to help manage the pandemic. That state has now provided more than $550 million in aid.
