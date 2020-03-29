Second candidate seeking DFL endorsement in House District 19B

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident and employee at the Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter has announced his candidacy for the state legislature.
Luke Frederick is seeking the DFL nomination for Minnesota House of Representatives District 19B.
That seat is currently held by Jack Considine, who announced his retirement after the current session.
District19B includes a majority of the City of Mankato, the Cities of Eagle Lake and Skyline, as well as Mankato Township Precinct 2.
Former Mankato City Council Member Jason Mattick announced he is also seeking the DFL nomination earlier this month.
