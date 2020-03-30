BENCHS temporarily closes to public during COVID-19 pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says it has temporarily closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In addition to the closure, adoptions have also been suspended but BENCHS says veterinary staff will be on-hand daily to provide care for animals in the shelter.
The animal shelter says it will continue to accept emergency owner surrenders and vulnerable stray cats during the pandemic.
For more information regarding emergency surrenders contact BENCHS: (507) 625-6373
