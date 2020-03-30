“Breakroom Baskets for Faribault Heroes” aims to deliver care packages to front line workers

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — A group of women in Faribault have come together with an idea to give back to workers in their community.
The idea is named “Breakroom Baskets for Faribault Heroes," with the intention to deliver care packages to non-stop workers such as medical staff, grocery store workers, school staff, child care providers, bank tellers, vet clinics and more.
“We are filling them with goodies for those who are working nonstop at this time, Just to show that we appreciate them and the work they are doing, kinda spread that light and love,” said drug and alcohol counselor and co-owner of Grit and Grace, Mallory Fuchs.
Each basket will be filled with $150 worth of items, ranging from cleaning supplies to energy bars. As well as items and gift certificates from local businesses in an effort to also support them at this time.
Visit the Breakroom Basket for Faribault Heroes Facebook event for more information, including how you can get involved or donate.
