10 deaths tied to COVID-19 in MN; 260 have recovered

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise in Minnesota, along with the number of confirmed cases now at 576 statewide.
One more person has died as of today, bringing the total number of deaths to 10.
56 people are hospitalized as of today, with 24 of them in the ICU. 92 patients total have had to be hospitalized. 260 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
More than 18,000 people have been tested across the state.
Updated March 30, 2020
- Total positive: 576
- Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 260
- Total approximate number of completed tests: 18,822
- Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 7,948
- Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 10,874
- Deaths: 10
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 92
- Hospitalized as of today: 56
- Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 24
Officials in Iowa are reporting 424 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six deaths.
