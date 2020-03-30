Distance learning begins for Minnesota public schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marks the first day of distance learning for many school districts across southern Minnesota.
Governor Tim Walz and Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker ordered all Minnesota public school districts and charter schools to implement a Distance Learning Period that will run until at least April 30.
Mankato Public Schools already had Monday off in their school calendar, so distance learning for students in District 77 will begin Tuesday.
