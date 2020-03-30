The Docket: St. Peter aims to help businesses amid COVID-19, state passes additional funding

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - More work is being done at the city level in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, plus state lawmakers pass additional funding in response to the virus.
Monday night, St. Peter City Council will be holding a special meeting aiming to establish a COVID-19 Micro Loan Program for city businesses.
The council says this is to help with cash flow difficulties as a result of slow business traffic amid the virus.
Under the program, businesses would be eligible for loans of up to $10,000 at zero interest.
Repayments would begin in June next year and would be repaid at $100 per month.
State lawmakers recently gave the green light for $330 million in additional aid in response to COVID-19.
The bill, signed by Governor Tim Walz this past weekend, provides support for, among other things, small business emergency loans, licensed child care providers, Minnesota’s 11 tribal nations, emergency service grants, food banks and more.
