WATCH: Law enforcement surprises Mankato boy for his birthday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato boy will have a memorable birthday.
Oliver’s mom, Caitlin Decker, shared this video with us on Facebook.
She says they were supposed to be in Florida for his birthday and now couldn’t even have a party because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
She wants to thank the officers from the Mankato Department of Public Safety as well as the deputies from the Blue Earth County sheriff's office for showing up and saying happy birthday to Oliver.
Caitlin says they definitely made his day!
