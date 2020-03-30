Madelia holds unity parade to showcase community support

First responders and teachers drove through the town to show community they are there when needed amid pandemic

By Bernadette Heier | March 29, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:36 PM

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) -Madelia held a Unity parade, to remind its residents that amid the pandemic, they are all in this together.

Madelia firefighters, EMS, Law Enforcement and teachers drove throughout the town, blasting sirens, honking and waving.

Some with signs, like one teacher’s that read “We miss you kids,".

People were advised to be safe and social distance by watching from their yards or out their windows.

The intention of the Unity Parade was to show the community that they are there to help when needed.

