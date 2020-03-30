Officer Arik Matson set to continue therapy outside of Minnesota

(KEYC) — A Waseca Police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a call on Jan. 6 will be continuing his therapy outside of Minnesota.
In a post on Arik Matson’s CaringBridge page, sister-in-law Nicole Matson wrote that “Arik will be flying out of state to continue his therapy for the next couple of months. The rehab facilities in Minnesota currently don’t have the capabilities to provide the type of care he needs.”
The post did not indicate the name of the facility or in which state Matson will be continuing his rehab in, but the post did say that the facility is well versed in caring for the type of injury that Arik has.
Nicole Matson also wrote that Arik Matson has had a rough week or two with therapy, saying that the Waseca Police officer has been “battling some depression coupled with a severe [traumatic brain injury] TBI have created a few road bumps in his road to recovery, but he’s pushing through!”
The post also adds that Officer Arik Matson and family have been loving all of the videos from community members, adding that they seem to really boost his spirits.
Anyone who is interested in sharing their message with Matson is encouraged to record a 15-second video with your words of encouragement and love to Arik. Videos can be sent to Officer Arik Matson by attaching it in an email to MatsonStrong@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.